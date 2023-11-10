LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An opportunity to make an impact on education by sharing your life lessons.

The Clark County School District’s “Community Engagement” team invites you to be part of their “Stay In School” mentoring program. They’re looking for volunteers from all over the community to help students succeed.

One of those volunteers, Dr. Neil Gokal, says he stepped up for one reason:

“Because of tomorrow. What better way to invest in our future than to connect directly with our community students and the future leaders of our community.”

In a year-long commitment your positive encouragement can change a student’s life – and maybe yours, too.

The District has an online information session coming up on December 6 where you can learn more and ask questions. To sign up for that, click – – – > HERE.

