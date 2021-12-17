LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on the bright young men and women from last week’s story about the “We The People” competition.

To show how much the students love it, the winners were announced by past participants – in some cases from more than 20 years ago. Like Kellie Harry: “The second place District Four award goes to Canyon Springs High School.”

Or Michael Huang, a former student standing in the middle of a rainstorm in our nation’s capital: “For District Two, first place goes to Reno High School.”

Some of the We The People grads had fun with their announcement, like Rohit Sidher: “I’m very pleased to be announcing the Unit Two award goes to McQueen High School. Good job, Lancers. You worked really hard for this. . . Is that it? Are we editing this? No?”

While others took it very seriously. Hayley Summers: “My pronouns are they/them. I’m a We The People alumni from 2011, and I’m currently a law student at the McGeorge School Of Law. This program has changed my life, and I hope that you can see the ways that it’s changed yours.”

Thirteen Nevada schools had teams in the virtual competition about the Constitution and complicated court cases, taking impromptu questions from some of our state’s sharpest legal minds. Thanks to the Nevada Center For Civic Engagement for keeping me posted on these great students.