LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s “What’s Cool At School,” Brian Loftus shared how a variety of virtual clubs are keeping students at O’Callaghan Middle School students connected.

During this unusual school year, Principal Scott Fliger says, “It’s paramount to the success of students, in my opinion, we have to offer a variety of opportunities.”

