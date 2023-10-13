LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A student art calendar that you might consider putting on your holiday gift giving calendar.

From thousands of submissions for the Silver State Schools Credit Union annual “Happy Times” calendar, the judges had the difficult task of picking 13 winners from the top 5 for each grade level.

For almost 40 years, the credit union and it’s “People Over Profits” Foundation have been printing the popular calendar that features seasonal art from students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The 2022 winners who made it into this year’s calendar are shown in the video connected to this story.

The next winners will be announced in December at a reception for the student artists, their families and their teachers at UNLV.

Full disclosure: I have the honor of being the MC for this great event and Silver State Schools Credit Union is an 8NewsNow Community Pride Partner.

We always want to know What’s Cool At School, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “What’s Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email whatscoolatschool@8newsnow.com.