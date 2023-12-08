LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Clark County School District Spelling Bee!

The first place 6th grade speller Zack is from Lied Middle School, with second place Nico from Rogich.

First place 7th grade speller Sokretpanha’s from Fremont and 2nd place Olive from Bob Miller.

First place 8th grade speller Ilakkiya is from Webb Middle School and 2nd place is Kayla also from Bob Miller.

After the top seven 8th grade spellers went through nearly 50 words – from “vertiginous” to “homogeneous,” and “bouillon” to “jambalaya” – I asked Ilakkiya about her most difficult word.

Turns out it was “cabaña,” maybe made tougher by the alternate pronunciation

For Kayla:

“My hardest word would probably have been ‘vertiginous.’”

From Sokretpanha:

“My hardest word was probably ‘accumulate.’”

Olive’s toughest word? ”Fiduciary.”

Imagine doing all that under the bright lights of the VegasPBS studios where the Bee will air in the next month or so! It’s an incredible h-o-n-o-r for me to be the host of the CCSD Spelling Bee.

Now all six of these s-m-a-r-t young men and women are moving on to the Nevada State Spelling Bee next March where the host is Las Vegas Now’s Kendall Tenney. Then the Nevada winner goes to the Scripps National Spelling Bee later next year. Best of l-u-c-k!

