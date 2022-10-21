LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The return of the Mojave Max Desert Tortoise Education Program elementary school assemblies!

The partnership between Clark County’s Desert Conservation Program, The Springs Preserve, the School District and Get Outdoors Nevada kicked off this year’s round of school visits with eager first graders at Cozine Elementary.

From listening closely as Mr. Adam talked about how tortoises survive in the desert we share, to giggling as Mr. Meza volunteered to be “transformed” into a tortoise, we hope we gave the kids enough information to make good educated guesses about when the real Mojave Max will wake up from his annual long winter’s nap. Because if all of us respect, protect and enjoy our desert, together we can – as Max’s hip-hop video says – “Save the tortoise! Save the tortoise!”

All elementary students in Clark County can enter the Mojave Max Emergence Contest with everything you need to know at Max’s website. Prizes include laptops for the winning student and their teacher as well as a field trip to the springs preserve for a pizza party and a meet & greet with the superstar tortoise.

To learn more and enter the contest, click – – – > HERE.

