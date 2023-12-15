LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The return of the Mojave Max Desert Tortoise Education Program elementary school assemblies!

The partnership between Clark County’s Desert Conservation Program, The Springs Preserve, the Clark County School District and “Get Outdoors Nevada” is rolling along with a visit last week to fourth graders at Garehime Elementary.

From listening closely as Ms. Shelly talked about how tortoises survive in the desert we share, to giggling as Mr. Q volunteered to be “transformed” into a tortoise, we hope we gave the kids enough information to make good educated guesses about when the real Mojave Max will wake up from his annual long winter’s nap at The Springs Preserve. Because if all of us respect, protect and enjoy our desert, together we can ”save the tortoise . .” [the video connected to this story includes a snippet from a catchy Max music video]

All elementary students in Clark County can enter the Mojave Max Emergence Contest with everything you need to know at Max’s website.

Prizes include laptop computers for the winning student and their teacher as well as a field trip to The Springs Preserve for a pizza party and a meet & greet with the superstar tortoise.

To learn more about the program – and enter the Mojave Max Emergence Contest – click – – – > HERE.

