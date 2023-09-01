LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Your 4th or 5th grader could be the next Clark County Youth Mayor.

UNLV’s Nevada Institute For Children’s Research and Policy sponsors the “Strong Start Clark County” Youth Mayor program.

It teaches kids the basics about politics – including campaign skills – as they develop the confidence to interact with the community.

The current kid mayor is Andrea Pierce, one of three candidates from last year’s event at the East Las Vegas Library.

In March she got to take part in “Kids Week” at the Nevada Legislature.

At the upcoming 16th annual “Step Up For Kids” event, there will be plenty of fun – including a superhero costume contest.

The deadline to apply for the Youth Mayor election is the end of the day next Friday, September 8.

All families and their kids are encouraged to stop by the Alexander Library in North Las Vegas from 9 to noon on Saturday, October 14th.

You can only vote for the next kid mayor if you’re 17 or younger.

To learn more and sign up for the Clark County Youth Mayor election, click – – – > HERE.