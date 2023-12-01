LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you and your family have always wanted to learn more about the Clark County School District’s Magnet and Career/Technical Academies, now’s the perfect time!

Whether it’s an elmentary kid interested in robotics, a high schooler who can’t wait to get cooking, or future scientists, future cosmetologists, there’s a magnet program for you. Maybe your kid’s future is behind a welding mask, or working on a car engine.

The Clark County School District’s 44 Magnet and Career/Technical Academies may be music to your eyes and ears.

You might want to head over to rancho high school tomorrow between 9am and noon for the CCSD School Choice & Magnet fair.

