LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Congratulations to the Clark County School District’s 2023 Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) “Drill Team“ champions: Bonanza High School.

Continuing a winning tradition that started four years ago, Bonanza’s Army Junior R-O-T-C team won this year’s CCSD championship last Saturday at Sunrise Mountain High School.

From individual skills to colorguard, the young men and women underwent numerous inspections. They were inside. They were outside.

But when all the scores were tallied, Bonanza 1st Sgt Greg Sanders tells 8NewsNow, the Bengals, coached by Sgt. Major David Oberg won their fourth consecutive drill team championship, making not only the students proud, but also their parents, some sporting t-shirts saying, “loud & proud ROTC mom” and “I have no life – my kid is on the drill team!”

Sgt Sanders says the Bonanza Army JROTC team is heading to the national competition next month in Florida.

