LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The sound of music filled the air on the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada a couple of weeks ago

Hundreds of students of all ages represented more than 55 schools at the first annual CSN and UNLV “Woodwind Day.”

That includes flutes and their smaller sibling, the piccolo, oboes, clarinets of various sizes (regular, bass and contrabass), same for bassoons, all joining their saxophone friends in starting small and going bigger than big.

There were workshops, clinics, vendors, guest performances, lots of cameraderie and conversation

Oh- and did I mention music? [see the video connected to this story]

There’s so much more to Woodwind Day that we didn’t have time for, but congrats to everyone involved, especially Dr Lindsey O’Connor, the Coordinator of Woodwind Studies at CSN, along with the Fine Arts folks from UNLV as well as the Nevada Music Educators group

