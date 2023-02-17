LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There’s no need to jazz it up. It’s pretty swingin’ all on its own!

Over a three day period at the beginning of the month, the Nevada Music Educators Association hosted upwards of a thousand middle and high school students from 45 middle schools and 53 high schools for this year’s All-State Festival.

From workshops and rehearsals with leaders in their field at various schools, the bigger groups needed bigger rooms, including UNLV, Central Church in Henderson and the Las Vegas Academy.

From multiple mariachis to gobs of guitars the bands, orchestras and choirs sang and played music’s praises to appreciative audiences.

There are plenty of studies showing the academic benefits of music in the lives of our young people, and the music educators group is planning to expand next year’s all-state festival to include elementary students.

We always want to know What’s Cool At School. If you’ve got something, let us know. “Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email: coolatschool@8newsnow.com