What’s Cool At School? – “Purple Star” schools

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A classroom-based “Thank You for your service”

Five more schools in the Silver State have been named “Purple Star” schools.

The Nevada Dept of Education says the designation is a sign that the school “supports the social and emotional wellbeing of military students” who have to adjust not only to new schools, but also the absence of a deployed parent.

The newest purple star schools are:

Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas

Coronado High School

Mountain View Lutheran

Triggs Elementary

Watson Elementary

State Superintendent Jhone Ebert says “our military servicemembers and their families contribute to our communities in so many ways, and we look forward to identifying additional schools that excel in providing them with the support they need and deserve.”

Congrats to the newest “Purple Star” schools! Earlier this year, Becker Middle School and the Gibson Leadership Academy were the first to get the honor.