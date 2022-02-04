What’s Cool At School? PB&J sandwiches for the homeless

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Some students are a great example of busy people who might not have a ton of time to help out, but work hard to fit “sandwich” giving in to their already “jammed” schedules.

Last week Jeanne Clayton, an English and Leadership teacher at Tarkanian Middle School helped lead dozens of students to beat their own record of making peanut butter & jelly sandwiches for the homeless.

Kids from Tarkanian’s National Junior Honor Society were joined on the project in a giant Zoom call with others from Gunderson Middle school, Frias Elementary, and Desert Oasis High Schools.

The kids put notes of positivity on each of 2,859 sandwich bags. After the marathon of munch-making, there was a convoy to the “Care Complex in the heart of the homeless corridor north of downtown Las Vegas.

Congrats to Ms. Clayton and everyone involved in the sandwich project. Anyone looking for the good news about students in the nation’s 5th largest school district can check out the Facebook hashtag #PositivelyCCSD