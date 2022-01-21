What’s Cool At School? – ‘Operation Pillowcase’

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ( KLAS ) – A youngster-driven project that helps our military families sleep better at night.

When an elementary school in North Las Vegas is but a hop skip and jump away from Nellis Air Force Base, you can bet there are plenty of students with parents – or even siblings – serving our nation.

Thanks to an industrious teacher at Watson Elementary, some 50 of those kids were all in on “Operation Pillowcase.”

“Operation pillowcase is really a morale-building opportunity, where our students were able to decorate a pillowcase with either their parent or their sibling’s photo on it. Thanks to wonderful contributions from not only local Nevadans, but outside of the state [as well], we were able to get our donor’s chosen project funded, which supplied the pillowcases, the iron-on transfers, the stencils, the fabric markers. So it was a great time for our kids to come together [and] realize that there are other kids at the school that are just like them. And, of course, we ended our pillowcase party with some pizza and some cookies,” said Jody Shervanick, Watson Elementary teacher.

Yes! Way to go Ms. Shervanick and the Watson Wranglers.

As if “Operation Pillowcase” wasn’t enough, they’re now gearing up for “Valentines for Veterans,” collecting valentines and care-package snacks to send to servicemen and women overseas:

