HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Congratulations to the Nevada PTA teacher and administrator of the year!

Both are from Robert and Sandy Ellis Elementary in the Inspirada neighborhood of Henderson. Principal Dr Shaun Cochran-Hall was recognized not only for emphasizing student achievement, but also for community involvement and open communications with staff, students and their parents.

First grade teacher Sara Ward was praised by nominating parents for her enthusiastic support of literacy. The school had 100% participation in Ellis’s read-a-thon, and Ward applied for and got a grant to install one of those really cool “little free libraries” on the campus.

The awards were presented by Nevada PTA President-elect Kali Fox and current President Rebecca Garcia.

