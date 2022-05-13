LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A few weeks ago we told you who won this year’s Mojave Max Emergence Contest.

Now it’s time to show you their field trip to The Springs Preserve

The 4th graders in Ms. Bowker’s class from Hinman Elementary in Henderson were greeted by the Mojave Max mascot.

Contest winner Riley and her classmates took a train ride around the 180 acre property while learning some of the history of the Las Vegas Valley. Then it was time to meet the real desert tortoise who lives at The Springs Preserve with dozens of other critters.

Zoologist Katrina Smith told the students: “There are three things we all need to survive in our environment. Those three things are food, water and shelter.”

There were plenty of “oohs” and “ahhhs” as the 17-year-old tortoise casually wandered around a classroom. He apparently wasn’t real interested in the flowers that had been laid out for him. But the students were fired up about munching down on some pizza!

A representative from Commissioner Jim Gibson’s office presented Riley with a certificate before Donovan Guzman from “Get Outdoors Nevada” presented the grand prizes: brand new laptop computers for Riley, and for her teacher.

Thanks to The Springs Preserve, Clark County Desert Conservation Program, and Get Outdoors Nevada coordinator Shelly Kopinski.

Can’t wait for next year to start the Mojave Max school assemblies and Emergence Contest all over again!