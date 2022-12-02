LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When the 6th, 7th & 8th graders at O’Callaghan Middle School tell you “this isn’t your father’s middle school” they’re not messing around.

You know there’s something extra going on there when you find out the school has another name for itself: “The i3 Learn Academy,” where those three “I”s are “innovative” “interactive” and “individualized.”

They’re especially proud of the robotics program, where over their 3 years at the school, students learn the pieces/parts that go into robots, how to design and build a working machine and the coding to put it all in motion.

This year, they’re hosting four robotics competitions, while staying focused on their goal of getting to the World Championship in Dallas next May.

As if that weren’t enough, they also teach video production, video game technology and web design. My question is: do they hire out?

