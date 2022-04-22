LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s Cool At School? Meet the winner of the 2022 “Mojave Max Emergence Contest!”

The 4th graders in Ms. Bowker’s class at Hinman Elementary in Henderson had a visitor yesterday: the Mojave Max mascot!

Along with some folks from Clark County’s Desert Conservation Program and “Get Outdoors Nevada” we congratulated Riley. Her guess as to when the real Max would emerge from his Springs Preserve burrow was just 7 minutes off from the actual time the desert tortoise woke up from his long winter’s nap to let us know that spring-like weather is here. That was at 12:21pm on March 26. Riley had guessed 12:14.

Her class was given Olympic-style Max medals and they’re all set for a field trip to the Springs Preserve next month to meet Max in person, pick up some t-shirts and have a pizza party!

Also at that field trip next month Riley and Ms. Bowker will get the laptop computers they each won.

It’s been an honor to be part of the Mojave Max Education Program for more than 20 years. It never gets old helping kids understand the importance of learning to respect, protect and enjoy our desert.

