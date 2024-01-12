LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Stepping up for a topic that’s not talked about enough, much less in school.

With the Clark County School District’s “Engagement Team,” the non-profit Project Marilyn has started a pilot program at Gunderson Middle School in Mountain’s Edge with the slogan “period supplies are school supplies.”

Project founder Wendi Schweigart told her Instagram followers they’re coming off a huge year:

“In 2023, you, our ‘period posse’ distributed 1,550,548 period supplies. Can you believe it?”

As 2024 starts, Schweigart says Gunderson’s Principal, Pamela Lindemuth, and her team are “super invested” in making sure their students have the supplies they need:

“Thank you for serving our community so beautifully on a topic that is still very taboo. Period.”

Schweigart points out that a law requiring free period supplies for all public and charter middle and high schools seems to more good intentions than anything else, but she says her group is committed to ending what they call “period poverty.”

She hopes to get more schools involved.

