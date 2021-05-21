What’s Cool at School: Local student receives $100k scholarship

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A determined student received some major money for her college career: $100,000.

8 News Now recently featured 20 local high school seniors, who were surprised with college scholarships from The Rogers Foundation. Those awards ranged from $20,000 to $100,000.

The big winner was Advanced Technologies Academy senior Symone Moore.

“I was so excited to have received that in that moment. It was like a dream come true!” she recalled. “…Receiving this scholarship has taken a huge burden away from me and away from my family. Now, I can focus on school.”

That focus involves lofty goals of attending USC or Loyola Marymount in the fall, majoring in global health or biology.

“I want to become a doctor, and I want to become a doctor in Africa,” Symone shared.

She is passionate about providing quality healthcare to the areas and people that need it most. The pandemic even helped to clarify that vision of her future path.

“COVID, at least for me, helped me to see just how essential healthcare workers are and how necessary healthcare is, and adequate healthcare,” Symone said.

With their focus on education, The Rogers Foundation ultimately awarded more than $2 million in scholarships.

“To see how The Rogers Foundation … see how much they support education, support teachers, support students, they even give grants to schools,” Symone said. “It really … it changes lives, and it’s amazing.”

She told 8 News Now it changed her life.