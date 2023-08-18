LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The sky’s the limit when a school “lassos” its creativity.

As the new school year was getting under way, the leadership team at the K.O. Knudson academy of the arts lived up to its name with an inspirational video take-off on the popular “Ted Lasso” tv show.

Throughout the hundreds of schools in and out of the Clark County School District, the first couple weeks of classes can be tough, but, as life imitates art, it helps if we all “Believe.”

That video was put together by Heather Rampton and her TV production team at Knudson.

Congrats to students, teachers and staff at every school in the county on kicking off another year of learning.



We always want to know What’s Cool At School. If you’ve got something, let us know. “Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email: coolatschool@8newsnow.com