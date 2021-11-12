What’s Cool At School: KidsVention 2021

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Hundreds of high school students from around the state just wrapped up the 2021 “KidsVention”

KidsVention is a non-political political convention where students debate some of the issues of our time with Nevada lawmakers. Like: “Should the United States end the use of the penny?”

Jordan Ranck from Green Valley High School said “yes,” noting, “In 2020 it cost the U-S mint nearly two cents to produce a single penny.”

State Assemblywoman Robin Titus said no: “Support my little 7-year-old granddaughter’s learning process. When she had to count how many cents are in 25 cents, by gosh, grandma gave her 25 pennies.”

Jaynie Malorni from the State Education Dept directed the KidsVentioneers to vote using an online app – and vote they did, deciding we should say good-bye to the penny.

Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak had encouraging words for the students. Speaking over Zoom she asked: “Who here loves Nevada? Raise your hand!”

There was a music video treat from the Thurman White Middle School choir singing “Let Freedom Ring” written by the late great George Dare.

One of the driving forces behind KidsVention, retired State Senator Joyce Woodhouse, couldn’t have been happier with the way the virtual event went: “Last year we didn’t have anything at all and so this year we said, “o-k, let’s try to do this virtually. I’ve been sitting here crying for the last hour and a half about how wonderful our elected officials are, our debaters are, our singers are, so, just from the bottom of my heart, thank you all so very much.”

The students also debated whether nevada should limit future population growth to ensure water supplies for the future. They voted “no.”

They also voted “no” on limited teenagers’ access to social media, as well as free college for Nevadans.

Holding the event over zoom allowed 10 of the state’s 17 counties to participate in learning the value of civic engagement.