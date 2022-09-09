HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – What’s Cool At School? Junior news buddies in Henderson!

Some young men and women at Brown Junior High School’s International Baccalaureate Academy are opening the door to a potential career choice either in front of or behind the camera.

Whether it’s telling their fellow students what’s on the lunch menu each day, pumping up sales of “Vegas Strong” t-shirts, or even an occasional dad joke (“Did you hear the rumor about butter?” “No” “Then I’m not going to spread it”), media production teacher Mrs. Diaz says her students take pride in creating, writing, recording, editing, and producing the daily video

Many of the broadcasts include sports notes, too.

We always want to know What’s Cool At School, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email coolatschool@8newsnow.com