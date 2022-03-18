LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A group of Junior High School kids just won a state championship where most of the competition is in High School.

They’re the G-BOTS a robotics team from the Word of Life Christian Academy in northwest Las Vegas.

The state championship in Reno earlier this month was the culmination of months of hard work.

It all started with designing the robot. Then not only the painstaking work of building it – as a team – but also *programming* it to successfully play the “First-Tech Challenge.”

The machine has to pick up yellow blocks, then carry and drop them on trays in a tower, scoring points for doing it successfully. Then just keep on doing it in several matches to win the championship.

As competitive as these young scientist/engineers are, they never forget the mantra of the program: “gracious professionalism.” In the “pit” area, where students work on any glitches that pop up, you’ll always see teams helping each other out with pieces parts and creative suggestions.

Here’s how you can help the G-BOTS as they try to raise $25,000 to send all 9 team members, their parents and two coaches to the World Championships in Houston next month:

FUND-RAISING DONATION PAGE click —> HERE

Thanks to the coach, Jim Hadley, and one of the team moms, Darcy, for everything they’ve already done for the five 7th graders, three 8th graders and one 9th grader that are the G-BOTS.