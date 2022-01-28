What’s Cool At School? – How imaginary cities of the future might help solve today’s problems

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s Cool At School? Middle and Junior High School students building models of imaginary cities of the future that could solve today’s problems using engineering principles learned from volunteer mentors.

That sure is a mouthful, but hang on- there’s more.

Those “future cities” models are built using only recycled household stuff and heaping helpings of imagination to write and memorize a 7 minute script – like Hyde Park Middle School 7th graders Yash, Vin, and Vish.

It’s better if you watch the video (above), but here’s a partial transcript:

Vin: “The first time machine ever created!”

Yash: “Shall I press the button?”

Vin: “Yes!”

Nate: “Yash and Vin are from the year 2122 who stumble into *our* time

Vish: “No way! That’s so cool! You guys came here through a time machine?”

Yash:“Why does the bay look like a dumping ground?”

Vish: “That’s because sewage from the industry is flowing into the ocean”

Vin: “Where we come from waste is recycled and reused.”

Nate: “Their presentation takes Vish back to the future”

Vish: “How do you deal with all the plastic in your city?”

Vin: “Our plastic is used in the infrastructure and all of the buildings. Along with that it’s used in our roads and day-to-day items like clothing.”

Nate: “The students are judged not only on their presentation and the model of their future city, but also on essays describing their solutions to some of today’s thorniest issues. Yash vin and vish found out how they did in a zoom meeting earlier this week.”

Nate (on zoom) “The winner of the 2022 virtual nevada future city competition is: Jeijing from Hyde Park Middle School

Yay! Before the pandemic, local winners got a trip to Washington D.C. for the national competition, but, like a lot of things in the pandemic, that, too, is going to be online. Congratulations, nonetheless, not only to the Hyde Park kids, but to *all* the students in the competition, as well as their parents, teachers and administrators – who give us hope for a brighter future.