LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A kindergarten teacher at Nate Mack Elementary School in Henderson got a big surprise the other day.

As family and friends – and even Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara – gathered in the hallway outside her classroom, Sarah Long had no idea what was about to happen.

Jennifer Varrato, the School District’s Director of Employee Onboarding, talked to Miss Long’s young students:

“Do you know that in the Clark County School District we hire over 1,800 new teachers every year? And your teacher was picked as the best new teacher of the year. You have the best teacher!”

Long is the best new teacher in the Elementary Primary category. Superintendent Jara told her:

“You are the best of the best here for us.”

Miss Long and the 6 other honorees will have their pictures on display at the School District’s office on Flamingo near Eastern. Congratulations to all of them! And thanks to all teachers in all classrooms everywhere!

