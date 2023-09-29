LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A win-win for everyone when high school students mentor their elementary counterparts.

The Valley High School marching band welcomed dozens of 5th graders from Piggott Elementary school the other day, and that was just the beginning of a day full of fun, food, and sharing.

Both Piggott and Valley have the same time of magnet program (International Baccalaureate), and the win-win comes in because the 5th graders are required to get help from mentors to do projects about real-life issues, and Valley High 11th graders are required to do projects involving service, creativity and activity. So they’re helping each other out!

And that big day on the Valley campus isn’t the end of the partnership.

Over the next few months the students will be updating each other via GoogleMeets, with in person visits by the 11th graders going to Piggott in January before the 5th graders present their local/global issues projects in February.

We always want to know What’s Cool At school, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “What’s Cool at School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email whatscoolatschool@8newsnow.com