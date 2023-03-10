HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – A home schooled high school flutist from southern Nevada made it to the finals of the United States Marine Band concerto competition in Washington D.C.

Elizabeth Hebing from Henderson was one of only 7 high school students from all over the country who made it to the competition. She played her heart out on composer Otar Gordeli’s “Flute Concerto Opus 8” at the John Philip Sousa band hall. She memorized the entire 11 minute plus piece and nailed it.

The director of “The President’s Own” band, Col. Jason Fettig, says the competition has been going on for 15 years:

“Over those 15 years we have met so many incredible young artists, and it’s just been such a joy to watch them as their lives and their life with music has continued.”

Even though Elizabeth didn’t finish in the top 3, her perseverance and polish are deserving of some hometown recognition.

Elizabeth has also played in the Las Vegas Young Artists orchestra and has a bright future ahead of her, wherever she goes.

