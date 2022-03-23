LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A local Junior High School celebrated a big birthday with an old-fashioned county fair.

Hundreds of students and their families converged on the campus of the K.O. Knudson Academy of the Arts not just to sing happy birthday for the school’s 60th Jubilee. There were performances all around including mariachi, dance, band, and orchestra.

The cafeteria became the concession stand where freshly made cotton candy was a big hit.

So was the photo booth with the school’s TV production teacher Heather Rampton.

It was great hanging out with Magnet Coordinator Chantay Johnson, choir director Amy Symes, and art teacher Sean Jones.

Part of the gym was a showcase for student art and so was one of the sidewalks!

Thanks to the principal, Lezlie Koepp, for inviting me, and a shout-out to the thousands of successful Las Vegans who spent some of their precious teen years down through the decades at the now 60-year-old K.O. Knudson Academy of the Arts.