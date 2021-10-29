Cool at school: Following up on the fundraiser where students weren’t selling anything

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Following up on the elementary school fundraiser where the students weren’t selling anything.

Hayes Elementary PTA Vice-President Beth Newitt says they got about $9,400 in donations that turned into nearly 700 acts of kindness on their kindness tree, including a food drive for Project 150, friendship bracelets, greeting cards, chalk on the walk messages – and a schoolwide foam party to celebrate.

With the money raised the PTA is planning to buy hydration stations for the school. Next year they want to raise enough money for an outdoor classroom for the school’s garden.

