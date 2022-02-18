What’s Cool At School? – Following up on the Big Game challenge between two CCSD High School Principals

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – When the L-A Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Superbowl, that meant that here in the Clark County School District, the Rancho Rams won their friendly challenge with the Bonanza Bengals.

Remember last week when Rancho Principal Darlin Delgado and her team were confident about not having to wear Bonanza jerseys after the game?

Assistant Principal Ray Ortiz said: “This team does not look good in tiger stripes, so get ready for the green.”

But Bonanza Principal George Anas and his team were just as confident.

Even with maybe not the happiest of faces, George and his admin team followed through and put on Rancho football jerseys this week.

And they found a way to make lemonade out of the lemons, putting the friendly challenge behind them by holding a poster declaring the school district’s new motto uniting them with all schools in the district: #OneTeam #TeamCCSD.

O-k: so maybe the giant poster did sorta kinda hide the fact that they were wearing Rancho gear, but there ya go.