LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even if the 4th or 5th grader in your life isn’t exactly thinking about college right now, the rousing, rowdy welcome that students at Wendell Williams Elementary got when they showed up for class the other day is likely to stick with them for years.

22 Howard University students were lined up, clapping, high-fiving and hollering:

“We’re gonna have a good day – hey! We’re gonna have a good day – HEY!”

Las Vegan Jenaiya Bowens is one of those Howard students taking part in a 20-year-old “Alternative Spring Break” program. She says, “It just made me feel warm to see that we’re able to at least give them a jump start in the day and just say ‘Good Morning!’”

The college students dropped in on 4th and 5th grade classes. Freshman Shayla Hughes told the Williams students that she’s majoring in Criminology.

The older kids asked their younger counterparts about their long-term goals. Many replied that they’re going to be star athletes, and the college students were enthusiastically encouraging.

The Principal of the school, Cynthia Ireland, says the college visit is more than just talk: “What they’re going to do is meet with our 4th and 5th graders today to set up Pathway To Success goals. They’ll have an accountability partner not only at school, but also at home. We’ll set up action steps to make sure that they are successful.”

She added: “If our boys and girls know that we care about them and know how much we love them and support them to be successful, they will believe in themselves and they will soar. When Wendell Williams – our namesake – pours into our students – who looks like our students – I think that means the world for them to see students from Howard University. And I think it makes their dream come true even more.”

Jenaiya took advantage of Howard’s “Alternative Spring Break” all four years there, giving younger students all over the country a vision of what their own futures might be.

