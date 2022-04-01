LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You’ve got the chance to see for yourself that there’s so much more to robotics than just robots.

Sure, the machines that students design, build and program, and the competitions they participate in are what FIRST Robotics looks like.

But seeing the joy they experience tells you that’s not the whole story.

Angela Quick, the director of FIRST Nevada, explains the acronym:

“For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”

And she quotes the founder of FIRST, Dean Kamen:

“FIRST is more than robots. The robots are a vehicle for students to learn important life skills.”

The competition part involves teams of robots on a field performing specific tasks that score the points needed to keep moving through to the finals, with trips to the world championships on the line

One student says, “The ultimate goal every year is always to get to the FIRST Championship.”

Another says, “The FIRST Championship is basically like the Olympics for robots.”

That’s what you’ll see at the Thomas & Mack Center from 8am to 5pm Friday and Saturday. There are 44 teams, including 22 from Nevada, with the rest from all over the country and around the world, including teams from Brazil, Mexico and Turkey, learning the value of teamwork, cooperation, problem-solving – and, oh, yeah – having a blast at the same time.

Here’s the FIRST Nevada website.

Here’s a shout-out not just to the students, but also to their families, their teachers and the volunteer Engineering Mentors!