HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Dozens of CCSD students who live near the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson don’t have to go far to show off their sports related art work.

As part of national “Art In Education Week” the Henderson Silver Knights and the CCSD’s Community Engagement folks showed off a two-story stairwell mural made up of 62 students’ art that’s all about the Silver Knights, their parent club, the Golden Knights, as well as the indoor football Knight Hawks.

Students were excited to find their name on the big plaque, to find their art – and have their family enjoy the evening. Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz was impressed:

“Variety, detail. So many good ideas. You can see how proud they are of their artwork.”

With training camp right around the corner one of the Silver Knights Broadcasters, Brian McCormack, had a question for Speltz about maybe getting the players involved:

“Should we break out some crayons and paper and see if they can match this?”

Speltz wasted no time responding:

“No. I think they’re fine with hockey sticks. I don’t think that’s gonna work.”

Probably a good take there, Tim. Henderson CCSD students are also competing to design a Silver Knights logo that will end up on actual game jerseys! We’ll be sure to follow up on that!

We always want to know What’s Cool At School, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email coolatschool@8newsnow.com