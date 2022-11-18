LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – C-o-n-g-r-a-t-s to some of the best spellers in the Clark County School District!

[note: capitalized words in the next paragraph were all words that the students spelled at the Spelling Bee]

After starting with 45 young men and women at VegasPBS the other day, it was no “HALLUCINATION” that the top 7 spellers in 6th, 7th, & 8th grades knew that there’s no “ABBREVIATION” for good “DICTION” on an “OCCASION” when the “FREQUENCY” of fun words like “MACARONI” was “HERMETICALLY” sealed in “WHIMSICAL” “PANDEMONIUM.”

Those 21 students will spell down to the top 2 in each grade level at next month’s CCSD finals to move on to the State bee next year, with one winner going on to represent Nevada in the National Spelling Bee.

