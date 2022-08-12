LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Last week we talked about what we can do to make sure our kids get to school safely. This week, meet two Clark County School District programs doing just that.

First up, the CCSD’s “Safe Routes To Schools.“

They celebrate new traffic signals in busy residential areas, spread safety messages, and remind us all of the rules of the road:

“Do not make u-turns in front of a school zone. It is illegal.”

Then, it’s the CCSD school bus drivers, staying hip with the kids in a tik-tok video showing pre-travel tire inspections, making sure on-board access ramps are good to go, and how’s your engine compartment?

Thanks “safe routes to school” – and thanks CCSD school bus drivers. Have you heard they’re hiring? You probably don’t have to be in a tik-tok video.

