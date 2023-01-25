LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s Cool At School? How about building models of imaginary cities of the future to help solve the problems of today?

That’s exactly what happened this past weekend at the North Las Vegas campus of the College of Southern Nevada where dozens of middle school students wrapped up months of hard team work by making presentations to panels of judges from engineering fields.

With help from their teachers and volunteer mentors they all found different ways to tackle this year’s “Future City” issue: climate change.

Dylan Eecklor from Saville Middle School told 8NewsNow:

“The climate change issue that we chose was controlling flooding. So, our city actually raises up, physically, on our model and in our city.”

The school’s “Butterfield” model was one of the four that made it to the final round, along with teams from Faiss Middle School, the Las Vegas Day School, and the winner, a team called “Shahar Savers” from Hyde Park Middle School.

Those Hyde Park students now go on to represent Nevada at the National Future City competition next month in Washington, D.C. Good luck, Panthers!

