LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – In this season of graduations, some extra congratulations to a couple of outstanding Navy Junior ROTC students from Centennial High School.

Salome Medina and Katherine Vlaming have been awarded $200,000 dollars each for full-ride college tuition scholarships in a ceremony on the school’s football field.

Salome will be going to the University of San Diego, and Katherine’s going to Notre Dame.

They’ll both be commissioned naval officers when they finish college.

After some more formal photos, Salome and Katherine got to let out a little of their excitement at this tremendous achievement

Four members of the Centennial staff were given “Impact Influencer” awards for helping Salome and Katherine navigate the paperwork of the scholarship application process.

