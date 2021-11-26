LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – What’s “Cool at School?” Being thankful.

After some encouraging words from Governor Steve Sisolak, youngsters from Ronnow Elementary busted out their singing skills to show him they got the message.

Sisolak said: “We need to be thankful for the people that we have around us because we’re really really lucky when you think about it.”

And the student choir sang: “With just one small voice singing sweet and strong, one by one they’ll grow and together sing along. And then soon all the world will be singing. And then soon all the world will be singing.”

The governor and the Nevada National Guard also honored Ronnow’s principal, Michelle Crawford, with an Air Force Commendation Medal.