LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We have a follow up to the recent story about the Bonanza High School Junior ROTC drill team that won the Clark County School District Championship back in April.

At the Multi-Service National Drill Team Championships in Daytona, Florida earlier this month, they picked up right where they left off: numerous inspections, judges watching their every move, with fans cheering, and parents showing their support. Chilling behind the scenes. First Sgt. Greg Sanders reports the Bengal Battalion took home a bunch of trophies – and second place in the country in the Unarmed Team category.

The young men and women took the time for a day of fun at the beach. And just as the sands of time march on, their teacher, Sgt. Major David Oberg announced to the students that after 18 years at Bonanza, he, too, is moving on, but not before letting the kids know how proud he is.

Oberg told me they practiced an hour before every school day, after school three days a week, and two Saturdays a month. He says the cadets showed the discipline, character, determination, and team work that is required to succeed in competition and in life.

