LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We’re a month into the new school year, and for high school seniors – and even the youngest pre-k kids – it’s never too early to think about college.

For the third year in a row, the Nevada State Treasurer’s office is sponsoring an all-grades art contest with a top prize of $1,000 in college savings money and plenty of other awards on the line.

To help students focus on their futures, the theme of the contest is “What Do You Want To Be When You Grow Up?” A few of the recent winners: attorney, “belly doctor,” and astronaut.

Any type of art is ok, but entries can’t be any bigger or smaller than a regular ol’ 8.5×11 piece of paper.

The contest opened a couple of weeks ago, with entries accepted until October 13th, with a reception for the winners later this year.

TO LEARN MORE AND ENTER THE CONTEST, CLICK – – – > HERE.

