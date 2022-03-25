HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – We told you last week about a team of junior high school kids winning a robotics competition, now how about a team of young women who won a different robotics event!

This group of 7th and 8th graders from the Pinecrest Academy’s Sloan Canyon campus call themselves “The Amazons.”

Their robot – “The Quacken” – won the Robot skills Champion Award at the state level. Team member Xalia says the goal of the challenge was to “collect the balls from the field and shoot them into the goal.”

And while that worked great, it was the team’s successful participation in the optional “biomimicry” competition that guaranteed them a spot in the World Championships in Dallas in May.

Amazon Emma explains biomimicry: “According to the Biomimicry Institute, biomimicry is a practice that learns from and mimics the strategies found in nature to solve human design challenges.”

They brainstormed, researched and designed a robot to expand what’s currently being done in search and rescue efforts after building collapses.

Emma continues: “It’s small and flexible for easy navigation. It’s also equipped with several touch, distance and ultrasonic sensors in order to collect and send back information and video about the collapse. This will help search and rescue locate missing people and decide where they should or shouldn’t send actual workers.”

Just. Wow! When I was in 7th grade I was concerned about what was for lunch. These kids are out to change the world!

The Amazons are one of six teams coached by Anna Egbert, and they’re all looking for a little help from the community as they work towards an estimated $50,000 needed to send 40 students and 6 chaperones on that trip to Dallas in May. The Amazons have already earned $1500 by holding a sold-out robotics camp for elementary students this afternoon.

Here’s a link to their donation page.