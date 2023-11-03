LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Turning a place that’s all about fun into a learning experience!

The Adventuredome at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip has stomach churning rides like the “NebulaZ” and “El Loco” rollercoaster.

A group of 8th graders from the Discovery Charter School found out that science is a lot more exciting when it’s not words in a text book.

Middle school science teacher Jeremy Fisher has been bringing students to the Adventuredome for the past 6 years.

They answer questions about motion, speed and accelration both before and after they ride the rides. They learn that gravity is real.

But apparently one of the big hits(so to speak) is bringing a fellow students’ kinetic energy to a complete stop – by ramming them with their bumper car! That’s science!

Thanks to Heather, one of the student’s moms, for the photos.

Dr. Fisher says the field trip is the best way for kids to understand, and put into action, the things they’re learning in class. Amen, brother.

We always want to know What’s Cool At School, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “What’s Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email whatscoolatschool@8newsnow.com