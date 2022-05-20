LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Middle school kids showed poise, grace, and curiosity during a recent tour of 8NewsNow.

Before we said goodbye to the students as they wrapped up their visit, news Anchor Heather Mills marveled about the eager students learning all about what it takes to do media work.

Their teacher, David Wright, told us that while the bells and whistles in our building are cool (“I love going into the spaceship in the back, the control room,” he said), being in front of a camera is nothing new for them.

“On a daily basis, these students come to school an hour early to help film our ‘Faissflix Daily,’ our daily news production. They’re 6th 7th and 8th-grade students,” he said.

To see how they did when we gave them a chance to be junior weather buddies, check out the video of this story!

Thanks again to the kids, their teacher Mr. Wright, and to Jen Rochford here at the station for showing them around.

If you know something that’s Cool At School, let us know. Just email: coolatschool@8newsnow.com