LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A therapy dog at an elementary school.

Mr. Beau roams the halls of Ernest May elementary up in the north valley.

He’s so much a part of the school, he even gets his picture taken on picture day.

He’s also got his own Instagram page where he dishes out sage advice like:

“If you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will. Except your dog. Your dog thinks you’re a legend, no matter what you think of yourself.”

Beau visits classrooms, handing out smiles.

He lets the younger kids gather all around him. He’s also not afraid to admit when he’s tired, with a voice pretending to be Beau in the video connected to this story:

“I don’t know if i can be amazing today. I’m too exhausted from being amazing yesterday.”

First grader Emily says:

“I like Beau better than my dog because he’s soft fluffy and way more cuddlier.”

Beau has a loving human on campus: the school counselor, Ms. Parrish.

We always want to know What’s Cool At School, so, if you’ve got something, let us know. “What’s Cool At School” is under the “Community” tab at 8newsnow.com. Or just email whatscoolatschool@8newsnow.com