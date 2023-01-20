LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A pat on the back and a push to the future for the top middle school spellers in the Clark County School District.

Six young men and women were treated to lunch made and served by high school culinary students at the East Career Technical Academy.

After Stephanie Stonex from the CCSD Student Activities Department said “Thank you” to the parents, administrators, teachers and guests for being there, the first and second place 6th 7th and 8th grade spellers were each given plaques. It made for a perfect proud family photo opportunity.

Asked for tips to stay sharp on spelling, 8th grader Ysabel from Rogich Middle School said being a good reader helps, and she gave a shout-out to her dad:

“He, like, gave me some, like, y’know, hard words that he found to spell when we were, like, eating dinner or something.”

The head of the Nevada State Spelling Bee, Melinda Brown, was there to congratulate the winners, and to tell them a little bit about that next step in their spelling journey.

Coming up in March, the CCSD winners will join with dozens of others from all over Nevada to find out which one will go on to represent the Silver State at the National Spelling Bee later this year.

