What’s Cool At School – A Las Vegan is Nevada’s Elementary School Principal Of The Year

A Las Vegan is Nevada’s Elementary Principal of the Year. State Senator Marilyn Dondero-Loop surprised Piggott Elementary’s David Hudzik in a gathering at the school’s courtyard yesterday morning. She read from a Proclamation:

“During his nearly 14 years as principal of Piggott Academy, David has spearheaded the transformation of a formerly struggling neighborhood school into an award-winning magnet school that is highly sought after by parents and students in southern Nevada.”

Hudzick himself was moved, saying:

“I wouldn’t be with this without all of you. You have all – we’ve been a great family. We’ve worked hard. We do what’s right for kids every day, and i’m so proud to be with you.”

State School Superintendent Jhone Ebert was also on hand to honor Hudzick for his recognition by the National Association of Elementary School Principals.

