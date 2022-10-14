LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A popular movie series is giving local high school students a chance to win prizes by expressing themselves in an environmentally friendly way

Even if you’ve never checked it out, chances are your high school kids or grandkids know all about “The Hunger Games.”

But even they may not be aware of the movie’s local presence and an ongoing recycled art contest.

Some folks from “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” at the MGM recently stopped by a fashion design class at the Southwest Career and Technical Academy to make sure students know about the contest that’s all about making a positive impact – and maybe pursuing an arts-related career. With the theme “Stand With The Mockingjay,” students design a costume, or anything else to honor The Hunger Games 10th anniversary.

All entries have to be made out of recycled or sustainable stuff from around the students’ schools or homes. With a thousand dollars for the winner and a class field trip to the exhibition on the line, the entry deadline is November 4th.

To learn more and get the entry forms, click – – – > HERE