LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As amazing as the Clark County School District’s Food Service Dept is, they probably didn’t mind when a local elementary school gave them the morning off last week.

First a shout-out to the men and women of the CCSD Foodservice, preparing and serving tens of thousands of free nutritious meals every day – including some of the best homemade cinnamon rolls you’ll ever have – from their enormous kitchen and warehouse in the northeast valley.

Now to that special breakfast last Thursday at Elaine Wynn elementary, where every kid who wanted one got a super cool fancy chef hat.

The “Chefs For Kids” program was sponsored by MGM Grand whose chefs whipped up specialties like chicken and sweet cream Belgium waffle skewers – and rocket rice pudding with french vanilla, blueberry and strawberry.

One young person made quick work out of that chicken and waffle deal while also enjoying a gluten-free muffin and a Jamba Juice smoothie.

The Chefs For Kids folks had help from volunteers from the Las Vegas American Culinary Federation. They’ll be visiting a dozen other Title One schools throughout the year.

